BJP Sends Defamation Notice To AAP For Using Manoj Tiwari Video

New Delhi:

The Delhi BJP on Sunday complained to the Election Fee and despatched a defamation discover to the ruling Aam Aadmi Social gathering (AAP) in search of Rs 500 crore in damages after it tweeted a video that confirmed Manoj Tiwari dancing to the tune of AAP’s marketing campaign music.

The video seems to be an edited model of Mr Tiwari’s Bhojpuri albums with “Lage Raho Kejriwal” soundtrack.

“Who gave AAP the right to use my videos for its theme song for the polls,” Mr Tiwari mentioned.

The Delhi BJP president claimed that the AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is “baffled” by the prospects of his social gathering’s defeat within the meeting polls, scheduled on February eight.

Mr Tiwari mentioned a grievance has been made to the Election Fee concerning the video, and Rs 500 crore has been sought as damages for defamation and violation of mental property rights.

The Delhi BJP’s media relations head Neelkant Bakshi mentioned the usage of Mr Tiwari’s face in election marketing campaign by the AAP reveals he’s extra standard than Mr Kejriwal.