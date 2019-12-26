BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Detention Centre Remarks On PM Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that PM Modi lied on the difficulty of detention camps in Assam.

New Delhi:

The BJP on Thursday hit again at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his liar jibe on the prime minister, dubbing him as “joothon ka sardar” (grasp of lies) and saying detention camps in Assam have been arrange when the Congress was in energy each on the Centre and the state.

In a tweet earlier within the day, the Congress chief had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mendacity to the nation on the difficulty of detention camps in Assam.

Hitting again at Mr Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambhit Patra mentioned he has used objectionable language however it was an excessive amount of to ask for decency in public discourse from him.

Addressing a press convention, Mr Patra confirmed the official assertion issued by the Congress-led UPA authorities in 2011 stating that detention centres have been arrange in Assam.

“Rahul Gandhi is Joothon ka Sardar. The three detention centres have been arrange in Assam by his celebration which was in energy each on the Centre and the state,” he mentioned.

Mr Patra additionally confirmed the ”white paper” issued by the Assam authorities on the difficulty of unlawful migrants and claimed it additionally talks about establishing of detention centres.

He additional mentioned there isn’t any connection between detention centres and Nationwide Register of Residents.

Mr Gandhi on Thursday attacked PM Modi over his remarks that there have been no detention centres within the nation, alleging that “RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata”.

Taking to Twitter, he additionally connected a video clip with PM Modi accusing the Congress, its allies and “urban Naxals” of spreading the hearsay that Muslims will probably be despatched to detention centres.

The clip additionally exhibits a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam.