BJP Steps Up Delhi Election Preparations, Forms Committee, 35 Panels

The BJP has stepped up preparations for Delhi meeting elections.

New Delhi:

BJP nationwide secretary Tarun Chugh would be the convener of the celebration’s ballot administration committee for meeting elections in Delhi subsequent yr. The committee will probably be presided by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Former Delhi unit president Satish Upadhyay, celebration MP Meenakshi Lekhi, and state basic secretary Rajeev Babbar will probably be co-conveners of the committee.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan would be the convener of the manifesto committee.

Other than the ballot administration committee, the celebration has additionally fashioned 35 panels for varied election-related duties.

In keeping with the checklist of committees, the celebration manifesto will probably be drafted by the Harsh Vardhan committee having 9 co-conveners together with Vijender Gupta, Rambeer Singh Bidhuri, Kapil Mishra, Raj Kumar Chauhan.

The media committee for elections will probably be collectively headed by Ashok Goel and Virendra Sachdeva. Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Mahesh Verma and Vivek Sharma will probably be co-heads of the committee.

Neelkant Bakshi will head the media relations committee and Delhi BJP vice-president Shazia Ilmi will probably be its co-head.

Veteran Delhi BJP chief Subhash Arya will probably be convener of the commercial marketing campaign committee having 5 co-conveners together with Bhupendra Chaubey, Naveen Kumar and Harihar Raghuvanshi.

Sales space-level work committee may have former East Delhi mayor Harsh Malhotra as its incharge. It is going to be headed by Dharmveer and embody six co-heads.

A two member committee together with Delhi BJP spokespersons Ashwini Upadhyay and Harish Khurana will compile a listing of related points in every of the 70 Meeting constituencies, which will probably be raised by the celebration leaders throughout campaigning.

Former Union minister Vijay Goel will probably be convener of the artistic programmes committee. It is going to comprise Tajinder Bagga (video), Pratyush Kanth (digital media), Atif Rashid (audio), Rajkumar Bhatia (print media), Sunil Yadav (hoarding design) amongst others.

Social media and hi-tech campaigning will probably be dealt with by a eight member group. Delhi BJP MPs Hansraj Hans and Gautam Gambhir will head the particular outreach committee.