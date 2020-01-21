BJP Sticks With Its Last-Minute Choice Against Arvind Kejriwal

Sunil Yadav, a lawyer, was named within the BJP’s second record of candidates introduced previous midnight

New Delhi:

The BJP candidate in opposition to Arvind Kejriwal for the Delhi election nearly modified this morning amid reviews that Sunil Yadav was upset about being pitted in opposition to the high-profile Aam Aadmi Get together (AAP) chief and had requested the ruling celebration to shift him to a unique seat.

This morning, reviews urged that Sunil Yadav was upset at being fielded in opposition to Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi meeting seat for the February eight election. Sources mentioned Mr Yadav met with BJP’s new president JP Nadda and requested him to assign him one other seat the place he wouldn’t be considered a write-off. The younger chief of the BJP’s youth wing reportedly expressed the concern that this contest would finish his political profession. Mr Nadda, say sources, firmly instructed him that he would stay the candidate from New Delhi.

Later, Mr Yadav rubbished any speak about wanting a unique seat. Reacting to the descriptor of a “low profile candidate in a high profile seat”, he instructed HEARALPUBLICIST: “Was Kejriwal high profile when he first contested against Sheila Dikshit?”

He mentioned he had vowed to the celebration that he would defeat Mr Kejriwal or by no means contest polls once more.

“BJP has chosen me because I am a local here and the people consider me their own. It is a fight against the local versus outsider,” Mr Yadav mentioned.

Requested why he averted talking to the media within the morning, when there have been reviews of him being changed, the BJP chief replied: “I got my ticket at 2 am. It is the media that said I was being replaced.”