BJP To Hold Motorcycle Rally Against JNU Violence Tomorrow In Delhi

The bike rally can be flagged off by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi towards the JNU violence (File)

New Delhi:

A mega motorbike rally can be taken out by a gaggle of younger bikers supporting the BJP towards the latest violence on the JNU campus and lengthening assist to the celebration within the February eight Delhi Meeting polls on Wednesday.

The “Vijay Sankalp” motorbike rally can even register its protest towards the “misuse” of kids by political events for his or her agenda, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari advised a press convention on Tuesday.

The rally can be flagged off by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi from its Delhi unit workplace.

BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir, Harsh Vardhan and Parvesh Verma can even flag off completely different phases of the rally at Mandi Home, Kashmiri Gate and Britannia Chowk respectively, Mr Tiwari mentioned.

The BJP chief claimed that he visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre after the violence within the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on Sunday and discovered that round 14-15 activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had been injured within the incident.

He accused the opposition events of “misusing” college students for his or her political advantages.