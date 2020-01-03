BJP Trying To “Divert Attention”: Congress After Criticism On Kota Deaths

9 infants died on the final two days of December taking the full variety of deaths within the month to 100.

New Delhi:

The Congress informed the Bharatiya Janata Occasion (BJP) at this time to not do politics over the loss of life of kids within the JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota district, the place over 100 infants died in December.

Congress Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande stated: “The party is trying to divert attention from the main issues, and there should be no politics on it. The Chief Minister has invited the Union Health Minister to the state.”

“We are saddened by the death of children in the hospital, the Chief Minister is also upset and has sent the health minister to Kota,” stated Mr Pande.

On Thursday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had summoned Avinash Pande and expressed concern over the deaths.

She had directed the Chief Minister to behave and make the mandatory preparations in order that the loss of life of infants might be prevented.

Going through criticism from varied quarters, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Thursday: “I welcome specialist delegation of Central government and the state is committed to make Rajasthan ‘Nirogi’. The government is sensitive towards the deaths of the children and there should be no politics into it, and in Kota the mortality rate has come down.”

Mr Gehlot additionally stated that when he was in energy in 2011, he had acquired the ICU unit put in within the hospital.