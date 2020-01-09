“BJP Using Goons To Defame JNU”: Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik has urged JNU’s vice-chancellor to not take pleasure in politics.

Nationalist Congress Get together (NCP) spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik at this time launched a scathing assault on BJP and alleged that the social gathering is utilizing goons to defame Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU).

“After not succeeding in capturing JNU ideologically, they [BJP] are using goons to defame it. Planned propaganda is being spread to malign its reputation,” Mr Malik instructed information company ANI.

The feedback got here days after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked the scholars with sticks and rods.

Greater than 30 college students, together with the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, sustained accidents and have been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for remedy.

Mr Malik additional urged JNU’s vice-chancellor to not take pleasure in politics. “This cannot be tolerated and VC must understand this.”