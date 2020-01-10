BJP Using Nationalism As Weapon To Divide People, Says Sharad Yadav

Sharad Yadav stated the Structure was by no means underneath a lot hazard as it’s now

New Delhi:

The Narendra Modi authorities is utilizing nationalism as a “weapon” to divide individuals and it believes in “we the BJP people” to be a part of the Structure and never “we the people of India”, opposition chief Sharad Yadav stated on Friday.

Addressing the nationwide government of the Loktantrik Janata Dal, of which he’s the patron, Sharad Yadav alleged that the BJP has deployed the plank of nationalism to color those that attacked college students in JNU as patriots whereas the victims have been criticised, and has been utilizing it to divide society on non secular strains.

He stated the Structure was by no means underneath a lot hazard as it’s now because the ruling BJP after retaining energy has launched a robust assault on its core values.

“The BJP does not believe in ”we the people of India” but in ”we the BJP people of India” as part of our Constitution. It is using the issue of nationalism as a weapon. It wants to divide people on Hindu and Muslim lines. But student protests have showed that its efforts have failed,” Sharad Yadav stated.

The preamble of the Structure begins with the assertion, “We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic…”

Referring to protests in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act and different citizenship measures, Sharad Yadav asserted that the amended citizenship legislation, Nationwide Inhabitants Register and the deliberate Nationwide Register of Residents are linked whereas claiming that India was by no means so stressed in a very long time as it’s now.

He requested the celebration’s employees to battle for the Structure, saying the poor obtained a say within the affairs of the nation solely after 1947 because of the values encapsulated by the Structure, which was adopted in 1950.