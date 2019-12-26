BJP Wants To Somehow Implement “Hindu Rashtra”: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram stated protests towards CAA should not be seen as a problem between authorities and Muslims.

Chennai:

Senior Congress chief P Chidambaram slammed the BJP on Thursday, saying with a give attention to the Nationwide Inhabitants Register, Citizenship Modification Act and a national NRC, it desires to “somehow implement its Hindu Rashtra” venture.

Talking at a programme, organised by a Left-backed outfit, he additionally criticised the IIT Madras director over a German scholar, Jacob Lindenthal, being requested to depart the nation allegedly as a result of he had taken half in a protest towards the CAA.

“By taking part in the protests, he (the student) has actually reminded us that the IIT Madras was set up with the support of the German government. We should thank him for that. But he was asked to leave the country. Where did the IIT director go? Is he retired? or has he gone on a leave? Or is he dead?” the previous Union dwelling minister requested.

The assembly was additionally attended by CPI (M) chief Prakash Karat and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi.

Mr Chidambaram stated after the BJP got here again to energy with an even bigger mandate, it was specializing in topics just like the Nationwide Inhabitants Register, the CAA and the NRC.

“What they want is to somehow implement the Hindu Rashtra. If Hindu Rashtra gets implemented, it will not only harm Muslims, but also other sections of society like the Dalits,” he stated.

Mr Chidambaram stated that countrywide protests towards the CAA shouldn’t be portrayed as a problem between the federal government and Muslims as a result of “that is what government is also wanting”.

“Do not fall prey to that. This is a protest between all section of people who live in the country and the government”, he stated.

Speaking concerning the German scholar, the Congress chief stated, “He was silently asked to leave India (for taking part in the anti-CAA rally). There is no (official) word from IIT Director on this.”

Whereas participating in an anti-CAA rally, Jacob Lindenthal was carrying a poster that learn “1933-1945: We Have been There” (a reference to the Nazi regime). He later instructed media that IIT Madras and immigration officers had requested him to depart the nation a number of days after the agitation.