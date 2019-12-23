BJP worker stabbed multiple times while returning from pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru

Representational PictureInventive Commons

A person was stabbed a number of occasions by unknown assailants in Bengaluru as he was heading house after collaborating in a rally supporting the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) on Sunday, December 22.

A 31-year-old Varun Bhoopalam from JP Nagar was attacked by 4 bike-borne criminals on JC Highway. A member of the Bharatiya Janata Occasion (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhoopalam was returning house after collaborating within the pro-CAA rally at Sri Puttanna Chetty City Corridor when he was waylaid by 4 individuals in two bikes.

In line with experiences, the assailants had adopted him and almost after a kilometre from the rally space, they attacked him. The sufferer was stabbed a number of occasions and has suffered over seven stab accidents together with on his head and again. He was rushed to the close by Victoria Hospital, the place he’s present process therapy.

Nevertheless, the criminals are but to be recognized and the police are amassing surveillance footages to determine them. Police are attempting to crack the motive behind the assault and are nonetheless unclear if it was a politically motivated assault or private feud as Bhoopalam is a businessman.

Police consider that the assault was presumably motivated by a private vendetta. They added, nonetheless, they weren’t sure if the assault was politically motivated. “Once we have suspects in custody, we will be able to determine the truth,” mentioned Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) B Ramesh, reported Deccan Herald.

The Kalasipalya police have registered an FIR in opposition to unidentified assailants below IPC sections 307 (tried homicide), 334 (voluntarily inflicting harm with a harmful weapon), 322 (voluntarily inflicting grievous harm) and 34 (widespread intention).