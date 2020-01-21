BJP’s ‘Art And Artist’ Memes To Troll Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal launched a 10-point “guarantee” card to voters on Sunday. (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal has been attacked by the BJP in a collection of tweets the place the opposition social gathering has blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Social gathering over varied points within the nationwide capital together with air pollution in Yamuna river and visitors congestion.

In one of many tweets, the BJP’s Delhi unit, on its Twitter deal with, shared an image of a number of stray animals exterior AAP authorities’s flagship Mohalla clinic that assures inexpensive remedy. In the identical put up, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen yawning in an image, suggesting he isn’t within the points that concern folks. It is not clear if the image is photo-shopped.

Artwork Artist pic.twitter.com/ht1VJBglPA — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 20, 2020

In one other put up, the BJP shared a photograph of polluted Yamuna river with Arvind Kejriwal’s image.

On Sunday, Mr Kejriwal had stated that the AAP, if elected for a second time period, plans to scrub up Yamuna – a aim that has remained elusive for many years.

Artwork Artist pic.twitter.com/h7fIjGiZTz — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 20, 2020

All these pictures have a standard caption the place the difficulty has been labelled as ‘Artwork’ and Arvind Kejriwal is labelled because the ‘Artist’, suggesting he’s responsible for the issues.

Air air pollution additionally finds a point out in considered one of these tweets the place a college woman is seen along with his face lined and Mr Kejriwal is seen coughing.

Artwork Artist pic.twitter.com/hzPI0np31n — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 20, 2020

The sparring between Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP has intensified on Twitter forward of Delhi meeting elections on February eight. This morning, Mr Kejriwal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had slammed one another.

“One side – broken roads, dirty poison water, not a new school, not a new hospital, operation theaters closed in hospitals, not a single electric bus, all the fighters of corruption were removed from the party… on the other hand, the development of all with the BJP,” Manoj Tiwari tweeted.

Lower than 30 minutes earlier Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted: “On one hand – BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD On the other hand – school, hospital, water, electricity, free women travel, public of Delhi is my aim – to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, they all aim – to defeat me”.

Mr Kejriwal, who will contest from the New Delhi seat for a 3rd time, launched a 10-point “guarantee” card to voters on Sunday that guarantees, amongst different issues, free energy, 24-hour consuming water on faucet and a world-class schooling to each little one.

The BJP is eyeing a comeback in Delhi as town votes subsequent month whereas the AAP is bidding for a re-election. The outcomes for Delhi meeting elections might be introduced on February 11.