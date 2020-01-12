BJP’s Sadanand Tanavade Elected As Party’s Goa President

Sadanand Tanavade (above) succeeds BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar

Panaji:

Senior BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade was on Sunday elected unopposed as the brand new state social gathering chief.

Mr Tanavade, 54, succeeds BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar, who held the put up for 2 consecutive phrases from 2012 until date.

BJP nationwide vp Avinash Rai Khanna declared Mr Tanavade as chief of the social gathering’s Goa unit throughout a employees’ conference held right here on Sunday.

Mr Tanvade, the previous MLA from Thivim who was until now Goa BJP’s normal secretary, was the one one to file his nomination for the state social gathering chief’s put up on Saturday. The state council of the BJP held its conference on Sunday earlier than the formal announcement.

Congratulations to Shri. Sadanand Shet Tanavade on being elected unopposed as President of BJP Goa Pradesh. I’m assured that below his management the social gathering will proceed to scale larger heights. @BJP4Goapic.twitter.com/6FLq1AMpoB — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 11, 2020

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, outgoing BJP state president Mr Tendulkar and Goa Cupboard ministers have been current on the conference which was attended by over 1,000 social gathering employees. Mr Sawant took to Twitter to welcome Mr Tanavade as the brand new Goa BJP chief.

