BJP’s Social Media “Beta” Tajinder Bagga Makes His Election Debut

New Delhi:

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who debuts as a BJP candidate for the February Delhi election, is among the ruling social gathering’s most outstanding faces on social media. On the flip-side, he has been accused by his critics of aggression with rivals on-line.

Tajinder Bagga will face Aam Aadmi Get together’s Rajkumari Dhillon and Congress’s Surender Sethi in Hari Nagar in west Delhi, which has numerous Sikhs.

Final week, when the BJP introduced its first record of candidates for the 70-seat Delhi meeting, Tajinder Bagga was lacking. He was brutally trolled by lots of with the hashtag #DontCryBagga. He was unusually restrained in his response to a consumer who provided to marketing campaign for him and requested which seat he was contesting from. “I am BJP, contesting from 70 seats. You are most welcome,” he wrote.

Quickly after he learnt that the second record launched previous midnight on Monday did embrace him, Mr Bagga put out a poster with the message: “Neta nahi, Beta (I’m a son, not a frontrunner)”.

Tajinder Bagga’s obvious transformation right into a calmer model of himself in all probability started in 2017, when he was appointed Delhi BJP spokesperson.

That marked a giant leap for an individual who got here to the highlight with an assault on senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan in 2011 over his views on Kashmir. He barged into Mr Bhushan’s chambers and allegedly slapped him and tore his shirt.

What’s worse, Mr Bagga later bragged concerning the assault and stated: “He attempt to break my nation, I attempt to break his head. Hisab chukta. Congrats to all. Operation Prashant Bhushan profitable (sic).”

Mr Bagga’s political profession started along with his personal outfit, “Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena”, which he described as a process power towards traitors, anti-nationals and the corrupt.

He claims his affiliation with the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is way older. Mr Bagga was quoted by information company ANI as saying he joined the RSS ”shakha” at 4 and have become a part of the BJP’s youth wing when he was 16.

He stated that he additionally ran on-line campaigns for Prime Minister Narendra Modi within the 2014 nationwide election.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Meeting shall be held on February eight and the outcomes shall be declared three days later.

Mr Bagga has almost 649,000 followers on Twitter.