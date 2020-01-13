The disagreement continues between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian!

This time it’s Chyna on the proverbial hunt, as insiders from her camp appear to be enjoying the general public relations recreation by making an attempt to clear her title within the media. And contemplating it’s all in reference to these dangerous parenting allegations from earlier this month, nicely, there continues to be a lot right here for her to clear up.

Based on TMZ, sources “close to” the fact TV star have come ahead to report she’s “a very good mother who would never put her child in harm’s way,” which is just about the alternative of what Rob has claimed in custody docs. Dream Kardashian‘s 31-year-old momma reportedly fully denies all of the dangerous parenting accusations, per the insiders.

Additional nonetheless, these in her camp declare Rob is “a bald-faced liar” on the subject of the allegations he levied in opposition to her, “specifically about the sex stuff.” As you’ll recall, that’s a reference to the KUWTK brother’s report of Dream allegedly studying sexual dances and re-enacting sexual positions after spending time at her mom’s home. Yeesh. These allegations had been notably disturbing…

Nonetheless, Chyna’s staff totally denies, additional claiming to the media outlet how she’s by no means achieved medicine in entrance of her youngsters, and solely ever drinks from time to time, anyhow. Kardashian’s ex additionally claims Dream is rarely soiled or matted in her care, as levied in a single particular allegation, however moderately the Three-year-old lady has “more than 100 nice outfits” all purchased by Chyna herself.

The court docket docs had been fairly damning, although, and now Rob needs his former fiancée’s custody time reduce down, maybe to weekends solely and with a nanny current the entire time. Moreover, the USC graduate is intent on making his child momma undergo drug and alcohol testing 30 minutes earlier than seeing their daughter each week.

We’ll see how a lot of this holds up in household court docket, in fact. Not less than one factor is for sure: Rob goes exhausting with a full-court press for Dream on this one, and BC is on the defensive, making an attempt to clap again and deny, deny, deny as greatest she will be able to.

And whereas the entire thing is controversial AF, and as entertaining as something Kardashian-related all the time appears to be, there is a Three-year-old lady caught on the middle of this. For her, that is actual life. Right here’s hoping no matter occurs is really achieved in Dream’s greatest curiosity, and together with her well-being and happiness at coronary heart.