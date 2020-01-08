176 individuals aboard the aircraft have been killed

Dubai:

Iranian rescue staff discovered a black field from the crashed Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The Ukraine Worldwide Airways Boeing 737 crashed earlier on Wednesday, killing all 176 individuals aboard shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)