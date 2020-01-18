January 18, 2020 | 2:17pm

The closely broken flight knowledge recorders from Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight 752 are on their method to Kiev — 10 days after the Iraqi army shot down the passenger aircraft.

Specialists from France, the US, and Canada are anticipated to look at the black packing containers in Kiev, Iran’s Tasnim information company reported Saturday, however plan to move them to France for extra testing if preliminary efforts aren’t profitable.

Hassan Rezaifar of Iran’s Civil Aviation Group mentioned inspectors in Iran hadn’t tried to look at the black packing containers at Ukraine’s request.

Civilians from Ukraine, in addition to from Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, and Britain, had been among the many 176 passengers and crew members killed Jan. eight within the hours after Iran shot missiles at US bases in Iraq as retaliation for the focused killing of Iranian normal Qassem Soleimani.

Iranian officers sought in charge the crash on a mechanical failure earlier than admitting that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard had mistakenly shot down the aircraft – sparking days of livid anti-government protests.