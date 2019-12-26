Black day for India – December 26: The 2004 Tsunami that wiped away millions of people

The highly effective tsunami struck Indonesia on Saturday evening with out warning













The 15th anniversary of the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami – that killed near 230,000 individuals – was noticed by communities throughout Asia on Thursday, December 26.

One of many world’s most threatening disasters, the tsunami was triggered after a 9.1 magnitude quake off northern Sumatra island on the morning after Christmas Day in 2004. The waves went as excessive as 17.four meters (57 ft) that swept over susceptible coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and 9 different nations.

A lady wanders across the rubble within the industrial heart of the city of Galle, southern Sri Lanka.Reuters

Memorials scheduled

Memorials have been scheduled within the Indonesian province of Aceh, the place complete villages have been flattened and greater than 125,000 individuals perished within the big waves. Since then, the world has been largely rebuilt, with some 25,600 residential, industrial, authorities and faculty buildings constructed inside a high-risk zone, that had suffered just about complete devastation in 2004.

In Thailand, the place greater than 5,300 individuals have been killed, together with vacationers visiting resort islands within the Andaman Sea, officers held a memorial ceremony and known as for extra consciousness and preparedness for disasters.

Reuters

“The government wants to lift safety standards… and build awareness across all sectors in preparing and protecting people against disasters,” Deputy Inside Minister, Nipon Bunyamanee, stated at a gap ceremony. He stated Dec. 26 had been designated nationwide accident prevention day.

Officers later laid wreaths at a memorial centre in Phang Nga province to pay tribute to King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s nephew, Bhumi Jensen, who was final seen jet-skiing off the coast when the tsunami hit.

Folks pay tributes to the victims of the 2004 Tsunami, in Chennai.IANS

The Tsunami survivors



An interfaith service for Muslim, Christian and Buddhist victims was additionally held.

Survivors from Ban Nam Khem, the worst-hit Thai village, will maintain a candlelight vigil within the night. At the least 1,400 individuals have been killed when waves struck the fishing village.

In India, the place greater than 10,000 individuals died within the tsunami, survivors additionally have been to carry memorial ceremonies. Greater than 35,000 individuals died in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from Reuters)