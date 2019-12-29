Black forest fridge cake

By Annie Bell For You Journal

Printed: 19:03 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:03 EST, 28 December 2019

Fairly as an image minimize by way of to indicate the treasures inside, encompass it with some berries for the right celebratory pud.

Fairly as an image minimize by way of to indicate the treasures inside, encompass it with some berries for the right celebratory pud

Makes 1 x 22cm loaf

300g darkish chocolate (at the least 70% cocoa), damaged into items

125g unsalted butter, diced

100g golden syrup

1 tsp finely grated orange zest

250g choc chip shortbread

100g walnuts, coarsely chopped

100g crimson glacé cherries

To serve (elective)

150g blueberries

100g pomegranate seeds

icing sugar for dusting