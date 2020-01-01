January 1, 2020 | 11:38am | Up to date January 1, 2020 | 11:38am

A black lady was required to signal a doc promising she wouldn’t get rowdy inside an Oregon lodge – a pledge different white friends weren’t required to make, a brand new lawsuit claims.

Felicia Gonzales, 51, alleges entrance desk clerk on the Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/Conference Heart instructed her that every one friends had been mandated to signal a two-page “no party policy” previous to checking in, The Oregonian studies.

The coverage was enacted to tell friends of noise limits on the lodge, however wasn’t supposed to “insinuate any distrust in the ‘average’ guest,” based on the coverage, which was supplied by Gonzales’ attorneys.

However after checking in, Gonzales, who’s a Marriott rewards member, watched white friends full the registration course of with out signing the pledge, the lawsuit claims.

“Having to sign a ‘NO PARTY’ policy form did not feel right to Ms. Gonzales, so she went back to the front desk,” the submitting reads. “Ms. Gonzales observed as multiple Caucasian guests checked in. None of them were asked to sign a ‘NO PARTY’ policy.”

Gonzales, of California, mentioned she by no means had any prior points with the lodge chain. She signed the coverage “so she could get into her room” forward of a five-night keep in January 2019 whereas visiting family members in Portland, based on the lawsuit, which seeks $300,000 in damages.

A message looking for remark from Marriott reps weren’t instantly returned Wednesday, however a spokesman for the corporate mentioned it doesn’t touch upon pending litigation.

Gonzales’ lawsuit, which cites her “feelings of racial stigmatization” in the course of the incident, could later be amended so as to add $1 million in punitive damages, The Oregonian studies.