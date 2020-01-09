Black Lips – “Rumbler”

Black Lips sound revitalized on the singles from their imminent Black Lips Sing In A World That's Falling Aside , “Odelia” and particularly “Gentleman.” However they ' re nonetheless undoubtedly the identical band with the identical shtick, out of step with this second in indie rock however in good synchronicity with their very own muse.

For additional proof, contemplate in the present day's new monitor “Rumbler,” a garage-country howler that skirts the sting of hootin ', hollerin', harmonica-addled caricature however is a number of enjoyable in case you give your self over to it . Extra bands ought to let themselves be goofy like this. Extra of them ought to write choruses this catchy too.

For Jared Swilley, “This is a song I wrote about a G.I. Joe doll, code-named Rumbler, that I am almost certain is based on my great uncle and war hero Bobby Earl Swilley. The cadence of the song is kind of based on a bear hunting poem that my granddaddy, Bobby Earl’s brother, used to recite to me. This is an ode to my elders. “

Watch director Rebecca Knox’s video for “Rumbler” under.

Black Lips Sing In A World That’s Falling Aside is out 1 / 24 on Vice / Fireplace. Pre-order it right here.