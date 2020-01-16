January 16, 2020 | 11:28am

A Republican senator has publicly referred to as on the 4 Democrats within the Senate operating for president to recuse themselves from President Trump’s impeachment trial — arguing that they “cannot sit in judgement of the very President they seek to replace.”

“Tomorrow, one hundred United States Senators will be sworn in to serve in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Four of those Senators must recuse themselves for their unparalleled political interest in seeing this President removed from office,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) mentioned in an announcement Wednesday.

“To participate in this trial would be a failure of the oath they took to be an ‘impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws’. Their presidential ambitions prohibit their ability to view this trial through an objective lens.”

Marsha Blackburn REUTERS

Senators can be sworn in as impeachment jurors Thursday by Chief Justice John Roberts, and none are anticipated to recuse themselves regardless of Blackburn’s name.

Blackburn took to Twitter to additional make her case, saying, “@SenSanders, @SenWarren, @SenAmyKlobuchar, and @SenatorBennet are spending millions of dollars to defeat @realDonaldTrump, and we’re supposed to believe they will be impartial during the trial?”

Blackburn’s arguments don’t look like swaying the candidates, all of whom are being pressured to pause their campaigns in the course of the trial, which comes simply forward of the Iowa caucus.

“Sen. Sanders will carry out his constitutional duty,” Sanders marketing campaign Communications Director Mike Casca advised The Submit in response to the Tennessee senator’s assertion.

Spokespersons for Warren, Klobuchar and Bennet’s campaigns didn’t instantly reply to The Posts request for remark.