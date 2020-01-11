News

Blast At Chemical Factory In Palghar Near Mumbai, Several Feared Dead

January 11, 2020
Boisar Manufacturing facility Blast: The police and the fireplace service officers have reached the spot.

New Delhi:

A number of persons are feared useless in an explosion at a chemical manufacturing facility in Maharashtra’s Palghar, round 100 kilometers from Mumbai. The police and the fireplace service officers have reached the spot and have launched a search and rescue operation.

The manufacturing facility is situated at Kolwade village of Boisar. The explosion, which occurred round 7.20 pm, was so intense that it was heard inside a 15 kilometer radius, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar advised information company PTI.

Extra particulars awaited.

