‘BLAST FROM THE PAST’: Ex-Leaf Jake Gardiner returns to Toronto with Canes

Good Jake, dangerous Jake, cheer Jake, boo Jake.

The Maple Leafs, their coaches, managers and followers wrestled with all of that via his seven-year hitch in Toronto that put the defenceman on a stage many NHLers would crave. But a number of instances Gardiner should have felt like leaping within the orchestra pit.

“That’s just the way it is,” the sanguine Gardiner stated of exiting Toronto. “If you’re winning, you’re the best player on earth, if you’re losing, you suck. You just have to deal with it, whether it’s fans ripping you or media, it’s part of pro sports. You’ve got to get through it.”

Gardiner is having fun with the decrease profile hockey life, although it is going to be fairly emotional to return Monday afternoon to Scotiabank for the primary time with the Carolina Hurricanes. Gardiner, who is popping 30 subsequent 12 months, will seemingly get a timeout video tribute, when even these districts of Leafs Nation who for a time took to mocking him each time he touched the puck will acknowledge the 11th longest serving blueliner in franchise historical past.

“I’ve been here a long time, through the ups and downs,” Gardiner stated in what was his final locker clean-out day in April. “Once I first got here, the staff was not nice. I’ll be fairly happy with what we’ve completed right here and the way in which we introduced this group to a staff that we will be happy with.

“The playoffs didn’t go the way in which we wished to (Gardiner’s minus-5 in a Recreation 7 loss in Boston in 2017 is seared within the reminiscence of many followers amongst him being in three such defeats to the B’s), however this staff has an actual vivid future forward of them.”

A strong skater, who normally made up for any turnovers or blown protection with a number of fast strides to get again in play, had a career-best 52 factors in ’17-18. When he missed a bit of the second half final 12 months with a worrisome again drawback and Toronto struggled to get the puck out, abruptly folks began to overlook him. Then-coach Mike Babcock warned the boo-birds that merely dumping Gardiner on one other staff ran the danger of Toronto repeating its error with Larry Murphy, a fan whipping boy who ended up profitable two Cups in Detroit.

Regardless of among the harsher remedy, Gardiner hung in via nearly 600 video games and wouldn’t signal elsewhere final summer season till he knew the Leafs had exhausted all monetary sources, the final of their cap allocation lastly going to holdout Mitch Marner after coaching camp opened.

Even Gardiner’s worst critics in Toronto would possibly be aware he turned down rival Montreal’s increased bid than Carolina, three years at $15.75 million US in early July, partially as a result of becoming a member of the Leafs oldest rival simply didn’t appear proper to him. Gardiner, spouse Lucy and younger son Henry went to Raleigh, for 4 years and $16.2 million.

He has eight factors in 36 video games this far and a minus-2 in opposition to Florida on Saturday leaves him a team-worst unfavourable 19. But he’s valued by coach Rod Brind’Amour, who has chalked up Gardiner’s poor numbers up to now to unfamiliarity with the Canes’ system that encourages extra touches than he’s used to.

Carolina stays 4 factors forward of Toronto, which has had its personal points on defence. One Leaf who benefitted from Gardiner’s roster spot opening up, together with that of Nikita Zaitsev and Ron Hainsey, is fellow Minnesotan Justin Holl.

“It will be a blast from the past,” Holl stated of Monday’s recreation. “I’ll be on the same flight home with him (for the Christmas holidays) afterwards and it will be great catching up.”

Marner and Auston Matthews have been near Gardiner, too, as they received snug within the league.

“He was a great teammate for three years and an awesome guy,” Matthews stated. “We’re extremely happy for him that he’s in the position he is in Carolina and enjoying it.”

“I’ve talked to him a couple of times,” Marner added. “He’s loving it down there, he’s out of the condo and into a house.”

He’s nonetheless sporting No. 51 and it is going to be awhile earlier than anybody in Toronto identifies that with some other Leaf.