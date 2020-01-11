Blast Hits US Army Vehicle In Afghanistan

The incident happened in Dand district of southern Kandahar province. (Representational)

Kandahar, Afghanistan:

A Taliban roadside bomb ripped by a US military car in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, officers stated, with no speedy particulars of casualties.

The incident happened in Dand district of southern Kandahar province, the place a bomb hit a US armoured car, provincial police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barkzai informed AFP.

“Foreign forces were patrolling near the Kandahar airport when they were hit by a blast. We don’t have the details of the casualties because they have cordoned off the area,” he stated.

A NATO Resolute Help spokesman in southern Afghanistan confirmed the incident and stated the scenario was being assessed.