Bless Your Ears With NieR’s Original Soundtracks That Are Now Available on Spotify

The unique NieR soundtracks are actually obtainable to stream on Spotify, because of Sq. Enix Music. It’s simply in time for the franchise’s 10th anniversary, too, which can land in late April of this yr. Sq. Enix Music’s new Spotify additions embody two NieR OSTs: NieR Gestalt & NieR Replicant Unique Soundtrack and NieR Gestalt & Replicant 15 Nightmares & Prepare Tracks.

These additions to the music streaming platform imply 54 NieR tracks are actually far more accessible. The Unique Soundtrack incorporates a complete of 43 songs; in the meantime, the Prepare Tracks embody 11 tunes. Each albums are nicely price a pay attention for followers of the beloved franchise and non-fans.

NieR: Automata’s music can be obtainable on Spotify to various levels. For example, all 12 tracks on the Piano Collections album are listed. Nevertheless, it doesn’t appear as if any of the Automata tracks seem on the “Square Enix Music on Spotify” web page like the 2 aforementioned albums. Whether or not that is of any relevance stays unclear. Nonetheless, on the very least, it’s a reasonably fascinating factor to notice.

Information of the current Spotify listings have NieR followers curious as to what this will imply for Sq. Enix’s plans. Will the unique recreation lastly obtain a much-coveted remastered launch? For now, we are able to solely hope. With the sequence’ 10th anniversary proper across the nook, anticipation for excellent news is at an all-time excessive. This particularly holds true on condition that one in all Automata’s producers, PlatinumGames’ Yosuke Saito, just lately shared a cryptic tease in regards to the upcoming anniversary.

[Source: Spotify via ResetEra]