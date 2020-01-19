BLIZZARD: Families are pawns in teachers’ labour dispute

Instructor unions declare it’s not in regards to the cash.

It’s in regards to the children. About no cuts to school rooms. About high quality schooling.

Make no mistake, although. It’s all in regards to the cash.

The maths is straightforward: The extra you pay lecturers, the extra lessons develop — until you’re ready to maintain doubling the province’s schooling finances each decade.

That’s what occurred within the years the Liberals had been in energy. In the meantime, enrolment has dropped. But the unions nonetheless fought the federal government at each flip. Nonetheless balked at any try to carry them accountable.



As for high quality schooling, the unions are blocking all of the mechanisms which are supposed to offer mother and father with methods to measure how effectively their kids are doing.

Earlier this month, Ontario Secondary Faculty Lecturers Federation (OSSTF) instructed their members to not implement EQAO testing. That’s outrageous.

Unions have balked at standardized testing ever because it was launched. They are saying they’re pressured to “teach to the test.” However the check is predicated on the curriculum — so in case you’re instructing to the check, you’re instructing what college students are presupposed to study.

This testing wasn’t introduced on a whim.

It was fastidiously developed because of the NDP authorities’s 1993 Royal Fee on Studying, headed by a really left-wing Gerry Caplan.

The report famous that folks overwhelmingly needed extra accountability. A 1993 Environics ballot confirmed 70% of Canadians needed nation-wide testing.

In 1992, disillusionment within the faculty system was working excessive. An Ontario Institute for Research in Schooling (OISE) examine confirmed 73% of these polled believed province-wide exams must be used to evaluate particular person performances. The chances had been larger for secondary faculty college students.

The Royal Fee famous that the typical instructor wage for 1990-91 was $51,735. The common wage right this moment is $92,900 for highschool lecturers and $89,300 for elementary lecturers. Plus an outlined profit pension, which they will sometimes entry at a youthful age than these within the non-public sector, and a beneficiant advantages package deal.

The common wage on this province right this moment is about $55,000 a yr.

During the last decade, Grade 6 math EQAO scores have declined. Lower than half of scholars met provincial requirements final yr. But, the Elementary Lecturers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has mentioned as a part of its persevering with strikes, it gained’t work with the ministry to develop a greater curriculum.

How’s that bettering high quality?

Instructor unions have made it clear they need a return to the system the place the one testing that’s carried out is by the classroom instructor. Why? As a result of EQAO holds them accountable to oldsters.

As for sophistication sizes, the extra instructor salaries improve, the more durable it’s to maintain lessons small. If unions actually imply what they are saying after they declare it’s not in regards to the cash, they’d forego their pay improve. That’s how you retain lessons small and inexpensive.

The world is altering. Our college system must sustain. But, unions balk at each innovation to carry it into the 21st century.

In the event that they actually cared about kids and households, unions would have welcomed Schooling Minister Stephen Lecce’s announcement that folks could be reimbursed for daycare prices throughout strikes.

As a substitute, they labelled it a “bribe,” which bolstered how out of contact they’re with individuals who can’t afford youngster care and have to indicate up day-after-day for work.

Lecce’s response is honest.

Regardless of which aspect you assist, households are pawns on this strike. They’re scrambling to search out daycare and have had additional prices dropped on them.

Nobody desires children left dwelling alone or with insufficient care. Mother and father have already paid for his or her kids to be in class by way of their tax . They shouldn’t need to now pay twice by coughing up for daycare, as effectively.

Everybody’s endurance is working skinny. Youngsters are hurting.

It’s time for cooler union heads to prevail.

Who’s placing the place this week?

Monday, January 20:

Elementary Faculty Lecturers of Ontario (ETFO) strike will have an effect on:

• Toronto District Faculty board

• Toronto Catholic District Faculty Board (solely designated Early Childhood Educators)

• York Area District Faculty Board

• Ottawa-Carleton District Faculty Board.

• TCDSB says throughout Monday’s stroll out, administrative and assist workers might be reassigned to fill roles of ECEs.

Tuesday, January 21:

Each Ontario Secondary Faculty Lecturers Federation (OSSTF) and Ontario English Catholic Lecturers Affiliation (OECTA) will be a part of ETFO in a one-day strike. OECTA’s strike means lecturers in publicly-funded, English Catholic faculty boards won’t be reporting to work.

OSSTF strike will have an effect on:

• Wet River District Faculty Board

• Close to North District Faculty Board

• Grand Erie District Faculty Board

• Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District Faculty Board

• Toronto District Faculty Board

• Simcoe County District Faculty Board

• Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District Faculty Board

• Trillium Lakelands District Faculty Board

• Hastings & Prince Edward District Faculty Board

TDSB confirmed any exams scheduled for Tuesday might be rescheduled. OSSTF has mentioned after Tuesday, its members won’t strike throughout highschool examination interval.