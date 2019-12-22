BLIZZARD: Roll out the Maple Leaf for Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle match so effectively into Canadian life, it’s time to make them residents.

When information leaked final week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Canada for Child Archie’s first Christmas, folks throughout the nation welcomed them.

From Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Toronto Mayor John Tory, folks reached out and wished them effectively. Tory even has Raptors and Leafs sweaters for Archie.

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed keep in Canada. You’re amongst associates, and at all times welcome right here. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2019

They match proper in right here. Harry’s British, Meghan’s American and Canada’s a mixture of each of these cultures. In 2016, Harry flew backwards and forwards to woo Meghan in Toronto. His grandma’s on the forex.

I think folks within the U.Okay. welcomed Meghan so warmly as a result of they thought she was Canadian. Canucks are typically extra in style within the U.Okay. than Individuals.

Certainly, in some ways she is one in every of us.

She lived her for seven years. Her finest associates are right here.

And I’ve at all times thought Harry was a greater match on this nation than in Britain.

First, we respect and admire his service within the armed forces. He’s courageous, he’s humble. He served his nation with honour and went on to discovered his Invictus Video games charity for navy personnel who’ve been wounded — bodily or via PTSD.

I’ll always remember a speech he gave on the Royal York Resort again in 2016. He advised a searingly private and deeply poignant story.

In 2008, Harry was serving within the British Military on the entrance traces in Afghanistan. He was pressured to go away when phrase leaked he was there. Staying put would make his unit a goal.

It was the flight again to the U.Okay. that impressed him to begin the Invictus Video games. As he was ready to go away, the coffin of a Danish soldier was loaded onto the aircraft.

“Once in the air, I stuck my head through the curtain to see three British soldiers, really young lads, much younger than me at the time, laid out on stretchers in induced comas, all three wrapped in plastic, missing limbs with tubes coming out of them everywhere,” he stated.

“It struck me that this was just one flight of many carrying home men and women whose lives would be changed forever. And some who had made the ultimate sacrifice.”

This younger man has seen excess of all of the politicians and mucky-mucks in that room will see in a lifetime. He misplaced his mom in tragic circumstances and was pressured to grieve very publicly. But he saved it collectively sufficient to serve his nation — after which serve his fellow troopers.

That speaks to character.

Harry and Meghan’s first picture op collectively occurred a 12 months later on the Invictus Video games in Toronto.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Nathan Phillps Sq. in Toronto throughout the Invictus Video games wheelchair tennis on September 25, 2017. (Dave Abel/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

Positive, Harry was a little bit of a wild youngster. However Canada was constructed by wild kids and individuals who don’t essentially match into a longtime mould.

Getting married, settling down, having a child — all these issues can pressure any relationship. Assume how onerous doing all that’s if you happen to’re marrying into the Royal Household.

You sense Meghan’s had a tricky time negotiating the monarchy maze. It have to be a steep studying curve: She’s new to the U.Okay. And royal life is a minefield, fraught with pitfalls — customs and protocols relationship again centuries.

You sense a tradition conflict.

The couple appear extra comfy right here in Canada. We’re a part of the Commonwealth. Harry is as a lot a prince in Canada as he’s within the U.Okay. I think his bodyguards want to work with the RCMP and our native police than with the FBI.

Confirming their Canadian journey, a spokesman for the couple stated this: “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Wow. It’s like Canada is dwelling for them.

Let’s give him a job: Governor basic would work simply high quality. Harry, Meghan, Archie, let’s make them Canadians and provides them the quiet life they’d like.