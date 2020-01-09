BLIZZARD: Will Harry and Meghan be selling their story to U.S. media?

It’s onerous to inform if it’s an agonized scream for assist or the battle cry of revolt.

Prince Harry and his spouse, Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shocked the world with jaw-dropping information this week, that they’re quitting royal duties and going it alone.

Harry’s one of the beloved members of the Royal Household. His cheeky humour, even his naughty nude Vegas pool-playing episode, all endeared him to us.

Sure, he’s led a privileged life. However he’s identified tragedy. Dropping his mom, Princess Diana, in a horrific Paris automobile crash as she was being pursued by paparazzi left deep scars. These wounds appear to have re-opened not too long ago as he seeks to guard his spouse and child son, Archie.

He’s additionally served his nation within the armed forces — placing his life on the road in Afghanistan.

Harry was born to a life most individuals envy — however he apparently doesn’t need.

The best way he and Meghan introduced they’re quitting public life is making a disaster for the monarchy. He dropped the bombshell with out discover to his father, Prince Charles, or his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Harry and Meghan say they need to grow to be, “financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.” That’s a head-scratcher on a variety of ranges.

Their concept of financially unbiased might not be your concept of paying your personal manner.

Harry acquired round $25 million-$40 million from the desire of Princess Diana and the Queen Mom, however a few of that’s tied up in trusts. He will get an allowance from the Civil Checklist, which is taxpayer cash and can stop if he quits as a royal.

He additionally will get an allowance from his father’s enormous Duchy of Cornwall property. Will Charles proceed to assist Harry? Will the Queen permit the couple to stay at their Frogmore Cottage dwelling in Windsor, renovated for them with about $four million of tax cash?

Meghan has a non-public fortune estimated round $5 million.

The Sussexes launched an announcement Thursday placing media on discover they’re altering the best way their private information is reported. They won’t take part within the many years outdated “royal rota” system that offers unique media entry to a pool of U.Okay. newspapers.

“The Duke and Duchess have chosen to revise their media policy to reflect both their forthcoming change as members of the Royal Family with financial independence, and their wish to reshape and broaden access to their network.”

So will they be promoting entry to different information organizations — maybe within the U.S?

Her Majesty is reportedly indignant and upset with the chaotic manner by which Harry and Meghan introduced their information. The Queen deserves higher. Others have discovered extra elegant methods to exit royal life.

Princess Anne’s kids took no royal titles and have their very own careers.

The Royal Household went out of their manner, breaking traditions to make Meghan really feel welcome. She was included in household celebrations earlier than they wed, a concession not prolonged to different Royal plus-ones.

When Meghan’s father was a no-show on the wedding ceremony, it was Charles who stepped up and with nice dignity, walked her down the aisle for the fairytale ceremony.

Now, the ultimate straw: Madame Tussauds wax museum despatched a message to the royal renegades — transferring their wax figures away from the remainder of the royal statues.

They trace that Canada is their most popular North American base. After all, we must always welcome the Sussexes with open arms. If they need peace, privateness and the world’s greatest place to lift kids — they’ve come to the best place.

But when they’re planning to make use of Canada as a launchpad to assault the monarchy, they need to rethink.

We like them and want them properly. However the Queen has devoted a lifetime of service to this nation. Canadians aren’t about to neglect that.