Bloober Team’s Next Project is an Observer Sequel, According to Cryptic Teaser

Bloober Crew, the studio behind Layers of Worry, is teasing its subsequent undertaking. Based mostly on the teaser itself, psychological horror will as soon as once more function the crew’s style of alternative. Science fiction can even relaxation on the expertise’s core, courtesy of an obvious cyberpunk theme. An Observer sequel, then, seems the obvious reply.

For now, particulars on the sequel are scarce. Nonetheless, the beneath teaser video could provide a couple of hints as to what followers ought to anticipate from Bloober Crew’s subsequent outing.

>new_incoming_call_

>sig: ch120n 1nc02p02473d_#cyberpunk #blooberteam #horrorgame pic.twitter.com/tINVrR2Pyq — Bloober Crew (@BlooberTeam) January 23, 2020

As you may see, the 30-second clip performs on a loop, whereas binary code flashes on the high of the display. One fan within the replies to the above Twitter publish appears to have already found out the code’s that means. Apparently, it interprets to one thing alongside the strains of, “Daniel, are you there?” In a subsequent response, Bloober Crew confirmed the interpretation is right. This means the Observer follow-up will once more heart on the primary title’s protagonist, Detective Daniel Lazarski.

Observer initially launched again in August 2017. Much like Layers of Worry earlier than it, the sport offered a harrowing psychological horror expertise. Evidently, Bloober Crew isn’t planning on abandoning the style anytime quickly. The studio’s final two releases, Layers of Worry 2 and Blair Witch, every took gamers on fairly the terror-inducing experience. The latter hit the HEARALPUBLICIST four late final 12 months after a quick interval of Xbox console exclusivity, exploring the woods close to Burkittsville, Maryland (and the thoughts of its protagonist) two years after the occasions of The Blair Witch Undertaking.

[Source: Bloober Team on Twitter]