Bloodbath horror as ‘two men are stabbed and left for dead in London street’

Printed: 16:12 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:18 EST, 19 January 2020

Two males have been stabbed and ‘left for useless’ in an east London road, it has been reported.

Cruiserweight skilled boxer Wadi Camacho shared a brief video of the aftermath of the incident, which is known to have taken place in Seven Kings, Redbridge, this night.

The graphic footage exhibits an individual on the road, not shifting, with blood on the pavement, and within the highway.

In a comply with up tweet Mr Camacho mentioned: ‘Belief me they’re gone. The 2men eyes totally open not shifting and bleeding from his neck. Bloody all over the place.’

The boxer additionally urged followers to ‘watch out’ if you happen to dwell across the space.

Extra to comply with…