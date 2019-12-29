BLOODY CHRISTMAS: Cops investigating Scarborough murder

Bloody Christmas added one other notch to its belt early Sunday.
Cops say one man is useless after being shot to dying at a TCHC condo constructing at 400 McCowan Rd. in Scarborough.
Police had been known as simply earlier than three a.m. for a reported taking pictures.
The male sufferer was pronounced useless on the scene.
To date murder detectives haven’t launched any info on potential suspects however say they’re now making an attempt to place collectively an outline of the killer.
The sufferer’s identify and age haven’t been launched and received’t be till next-of-kin is notified.
On Sunday, there was a heavy police presence exterior the constructing.
Anybody with safety or dashboard cameras are being requested to contact detectives.
It was reported automobile was towed away from the scene however police didn’t elaborate on whether or not it was linked to the homicide.
The bloodshed continued round 9:50 a.m. Sunday when a person and a girl had been taken to hospital in critical situation with stab wounds following an incident in North York.
In line with cops, the incident occurred close to Wilson Ave. and Collinson Blvd. Police say they’ve one particular person in custody.
Anybody with info in both of those incidents is requested to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), on-line at http://www.222suggestions.com.
The vacation season has been violent within the GTA with a number of murders.
- On Christmas Day, Balvinder Bains, 51, was the sufferer of a Brampton hit and run and he later died in hospital. Amarjit Lamba, 53, is charged with second-degree homicide.
- On Dec. 22, well-known transgender activist Julie Berman, 51, died of “blunt impact trauma” at her downtown dwelling. Colin Harnack, 29, of Toronto, is charged with second-degree homicide.
- Rising rapper Bvlly — actual identify Jahquar Stewart — was shot to dying close to a north Oshawa townhouse on Christmas Eve. He was useless on the scene and there have been no arrests.
- On Dec. 22, Dalibor Dolic, 55, was discovered murdered in his TCHC Sherbourne St. condo. To date there have been no arrests.
- On Dec. 27, a person in his 20s was shot to dying with a machine gun exterior an Etobicoke apartment. Cops say an SUV pulled as much as the sufferer’s automobile and opened fireplace.
- On Dec. 23, Andrew Downs, 51, was fatally stabbed throughout an incident on Jameson Ave. in Parkdale. Dale Nelson, 31, has been charged with second-degree homicide.
