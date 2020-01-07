January 7, 2020 | 2:50pm

Mike Bloomberg is trying to beat President Trump within the Tremendous Bowl advert battle.

The billionaire former New York mayor plans to spend $10 million to run a 60-second marketing campaign TV advert through the Feb. 2 sport, which is watched by an estimated 100 million viewers.

The minute-long advert purchase is a response to Trump’s marketing campaign operating a 30-second Tremendous Bowl spot, Bloomberg’s marketing campaign mentioned.

“Mike Bloomberg is waging a national campaign against Trump. This includes running an ad during the Super Bowl on February 2 – a few weeks before Super Tuesday,” mentioned Bloomberg marketing campaign spokesman Michael Frazier.

“When the Trump marketing campaign determined to run an advert through the massive sport, the Bloomberg marketing campaign responded by shopping for a spot. Mike is taking the struggle to Trump.

“Trump is reportedly running a 30-second ad. Bloomberg opted for more impact and more time with 60 seconds.”

The large bucks advert is a part of Bloomberg’s technique to deal with the handfuls of states that vote in March and April. Greater than a dozen states vote on March three — Tremendous Tuesday.

The marketing campaign spokesman declined touch upon the content material of the Bloomberg advert, equivalent to whether or not the billionaire former, three-term New York Metropolis mayor will assault Trump.

Bloomberg’s marketing campaign now has 500 organizers and staffers, 300 at his Time Sq. headquarters and 500 unfold throughout 30 different states.