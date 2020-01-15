Bloomberg grilled on ‘The View’ over NDAs for sexual harassment suits

Mike Bloomberg discovered himself on the defensive in a Wednesday look on “The View,” getting grilled over non-disclosure agreements barring former staff from talking out in regards to the alleged sexist setting at his media firm.

“We don’t have anything to hide, but we made legal agreements, which both sides wanted to keep certain things from coming out,” mentioned the previous three-term mayor of New York now self-funding a White Home run.

“But remember, just because you signed a non-disclosure doesn’t mean you can’t talk about other things,” Bloomberg continued. “You just can’t talk about what was in that agreement, where you say perhaps you don’t disparage the other party or you don’t want to re-tell a story.”

The multi-billionaire, 77, has been accused of fostering a poisonous work setting for years at his enterprise information firm, Bloomberg LP.

The frathouse tradition, it’s been claimed in dozens of discrimination and harassment fits, notably allowed male executives to “target young, female, naive employees” with undesirable advances and at the least two alleged sexual assaults.

However Bloomberg defended as business-as-usual the NDAs stopping some ladies allegedly subjected to the hellish therapy from telling their tales.

“You don’t take away anybody’s rights to say what they wanna say,” he informed the ABC panel talk-show. “They only made an settlement, and the corporate made an settlement, that we wouldn’t talk about a sure factor. … Each firm goes via the identical factor.

“I think if you talk to most women in the company, they would say ‘equal pay, equal promotion, equal opportunity, it’s a great place to work.’”

As for Bloomberg’s alleged direct contributions to the tradition, he shrugged off making a couple of off-color remarks.

“Did I ever tell a bawdy joke? Yeah, sure I did. And do I regret it? Yes, it’s embarrassing,” he mentioned.

ABC

“Oh, who hasn’t?” chimed in co-host Pleasure Behar.

“Well, you said that, not me,” cracked Bloomberg.

Bloomberg appeared on the daytime gabfest at some point after six fellow Democratic candidates confronted off in a primetime debate — which hardly left him impressed.

“Best debate in 2020,” he deadpanned of the competition, the 12 months’s first. “I didn’t learn anything.”

Bloomberg known as the controversy as “he said, she said,” in an obvious reference to the spat between Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren over a behind-closed-doors comment Sanders allegedly made a few girl being unable to win the final election.

The scab was torn off once more in the course of the debate, with Sanders, of Vermont, persevering with to disclaim making the comment, and Warren, of Massachusetts, snubbing his provide of a post-debate handshake.

Even these fireworks left Bloomberg bored.

“I suppose it’s good theater, but it didn’t address the issues of the country and what they would do,” sniffed Bloomberg. “They’re not really debates, they’re pre-canned soundbites. Everybody wants to say something that doesn’t get them in trouble, or does start a controversy that has been pre-scripted and they think is good.”

As a result of his marketing campaign just isn’t soliciting public donations — in contrast to fellow private-sector billionaire Tom Steyer — Bloomberg is ineligible to look in one of many nationally-televised debates below imposed by the Democratic Nationwide Committee.

“It’s harder to get the message out if you’re not in the debates,” mentioned Bloomberg. However “I went for 12 years [as mayor] not taking any cash.

“When the lobbyists showed up at City Hall, they never went to my end of City Hall, because they knew they weren’t going to be able to buy influence,” he mentioned. “I want people to talk about it: This guy is incorruptible.”