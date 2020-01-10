January 10, 2020 | three:10pm | Up to date January 10, 2020 | three:19pm

Mike Bloomberg’s advert spending for his presidential marketing campaign has already surpassed $200 million — almost equaling the mixed advert spending by all the opposite Democratic candidates, in response to a brand new report.

And the billionaire has solely been within the race for about seven weeks.

“With buys from this morning accounted for, @Mike Bloomberg has surpassed $200 M – the rest of the field has spent $222M combined,” the ad-tracking group Promoting Analytics reported in a tweet Friday.

Bloomberg’s advertisements have been ubiquitous on the airwaves in New York and different states the place Democrats will vote in major elections in March and April. He isn’t specializing in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

The previous three-term New York Metropolis mayor is spending a lot cash on tv spots throughout the nation that it’s squeezing out air time for others and inflicting advert charges to soar, Promoting Analytics stated in a previous report.

Specialists say Bloomberg’s whole marketing campaign spending totals may simply cross the $1 billion mark if he wins the nomination to problem President Trump in November.

Bloomberg has stated he’ll spend “whatever it takes” to defeat Trump and can proceed the trouble to topple the Republican incumbent even when he loses the Democratic nomination.