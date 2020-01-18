January 18, 2020 | 2:49pm

He’s not campaigning in Iowa, he’s not taking the Democrats’ debate stage – and he’s holding particulars of his wealth to himself.

Mike Bloomberg’s uncommon presidential marketing campaign has gained a second reprieve from the Federal Election Fee, delaying the submitting of required monetary disclosure types for one more 45 days.

Which means he gained’t should reveal details about his huge private fortune till March 20 — two weeks after Tremendous Tuesday, the primary take a look at of his candidacy.

Bloomberg “has made diligent efforts to prepare his report,” his legal professional Lawrence H. Norton wrote in a Friday letter to the FEC.

Norton cited “the complexity of [Bloomberg’s] holdings” in requesting the delay, which an FEC official promptly granted.

The previous New York Metropolis mayor, whose wealth is estimated at north of $50 billion, is spending lavishly on his self-funded White Home marketing campaign – hiring 1,000 staffers and dropping an estimated $200 million on tv and digital advertisements since tossing his hat within the ring Nov. 21.

That has made him a goal for his fellow Democrats.

“He is skipping the democracy part of this,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) sniffed final week.

Marketing campaign spokeswoman Galia Slayen declined to remark.