January 20, 2020 | 5:09pm

Former New York Metropolis mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg mentioned Monday he would vote to convict President Donald Trump if he had been within the Senate, however added that he views impeachment as “not good” and “a political process.”

The billionaire 2020 hopeful’s feedback got here throughout an interview with NBC’s “Today Show,” when host Craig Melvin requested how he would advise senators who’re performing as jurors within the upcoming impeachment trial.

“The president’s actions, eventually, as information came out, it convinced me he should be impeached,” Bloomberg answered, including that he thinks there must be a good trial.

“I’d have to swallow two or three times, but I would say I would vote to convict because there’s just so much evidence that he acted inappropriately.”

Bloomberg’s feedback had been made someday earlier than President Trump’s impeachment trial resumes within the Senate, the place a struggle over particulars about how the trial will proceed is going down.

Michael Bloomberg (left) with Donald Trump at a charity golf match in 2007 Patrick McMullan through Getty Photos

The White Home launched a trial memorandum outlining Trump’s protection technique Monday the place they argue that the commander in chief must be swiftly acquitted as a result of the Democratic-led Home overstepped its authority and dedicated a “overtly political act … that have to be rejected.

“The Articles of Impeachment now before the Senate are an affront to the Constitution and to our democratic institutions. The Articles themselves — and the rigged process that brought them here — are a brazenly political act by House Democrats that must be rejected,” the trial memorandum reads.

In his NBC interview, Bloomberg additionally mentioned his emotions about impeachment, saying, “I think that impeachment is a political process, it’s not good, we’d be much better off letting the voters decide who is president in this country.”