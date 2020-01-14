January 14, 2020 | 6:30pm | Up to date January 14, 2020 | 6:40pm

What’s going to the farmers assume?

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has already spent greater than $200 million in adverts on his 2020 presidential marketing campaign — however not a dime of it in Iowa — the primary state the place Democrats will vote, on Feb. three, to find out the occasion’s nominee to tackle President Trump.

“Zero spending in Iowa markets,” mentioned John Hyperlink, a vice chairman at Promoting Analytics.

Six Democratic candidates will take part in a debate in Iowa Tuesday night time. However Bloomberg can’t partake as a result of the Democratic Nationwide Committee requires candidates to gather hundreds of small-dollar donations to qualify and he’s self-financing his marketing campaign.

“The party rules prevent me from debating. If they change the rules I’d be happy to join it,” the previous three-term mayor of New York Metropolis mentioned in a brand new advert airing on cable stations.

Bloomberg, who made a late entry within the race in November, determined to forgo the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire and as a substitute focus consideration on greater than two dozen of the extra populous states that vote in March and April — together with New York.

The Bloomberg marketing campaign is working adverts in not less than 26 states. His commercials have run continuously in the course of the Nationwide Soccer League playoff video games over the weekend.

New Hampshire votes second within the Democratic nomination contest. It’s major will probably be held February 11.

Whereas Bloomberg just isn’t stumping in New Hampshire, he has extra of a presence.

Bloomberg adverts are working in Boston’s TV market, whose protection space consists of southern New Hampshire, the most well-liked a part of the Granite State.

Bloomberg can also be a local of Massachusetts and has donated thousands and thousands of to causes in New England — together with $32 million to the training middle at Boston’s Museum of Science named after his dad and mom.