Blossom Tales on Nintendo Switch has now sold over 100,000 copies

There have been many indie success tales on the Nintendo Swap and the most recent is the charming Blossom Tales. FDG Leisure has tweeted that the motion journey sport has now offered over 100,00zero copies on Nintendo’s newest . The workforce had been initially put in a difficult place after the Steam launch, however fortunately they went forward with the Nintendo Swap model and have reaped the rewards. The workforce thanks all those that have bought the open world journey.

Congratulations @castlepixel for 100.00zero copies offered of #BlossomTales for #NintendoSwitch🎉 This humble improvement workforce, longtime followers of Nintendo video games, virtually went bankrupt after the Steam launch..Then the Swap group got here to the rescue.🤗Thanks a lot!❤️ pic.twitter.com/6nX6VBFBB5 — FDG Leisure (@FDG_Games) January 10, 2020