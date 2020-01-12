Blossom Tales on Nintendo Switch has now sold over 100,000 copies

Nintendo Swap
By My Nintendo Information Admin
There have been many indie success tales on the Nintendo Swap and the newest is the charming Blossom Tales. FDG Leisure has tweeted that the motion journey recreation has now bought over 100,00zero copies on Nintendo’s newest . The crew had been initially put in a difficult place after the Steam launch, however fortunately they went forward with the Nintendo Swap model and have reaped the rewards. The crew thanks all those that have bought the open world journey.
