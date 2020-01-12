News

Blossom Tales on Nintendo Switch has now sold over 100,000 copies

January 12, 2020
2 Min Read

Nintendo Swap

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Go away a Remark on Blossom Tales on Nintendo Swap has now bought over 100,00zero copies

There have been many indie success tales on the Nintendo Swap and the newest is the charming Blossom Tales. FDG Leisure has tweeted that the motion journey recreation has now bought over 100,00zero copies on Nintendo’s newest . The crew had been initially put in a difficult place after the Steam launch, however fortunately they went forward with the Nintendo Swap model and have reaped the rewards. The crew thanks all those that have bought the open world journey.

Congratulations @castlepixel for 100.00zero copies bought of #BlossomTales for #NintendoSwitch🎉 This humble growth crew, longtime followers of Nintendo video games, nearly went bankrupt after the Steam launch..Then the Swap neighborhood got here to the rescue.🤗Thanks a lot!❤️ pic.twitter.com/6nX6VBFBB5

— FDG Leisure (@FDG_Games) January 10, 2020

Go away a Reply

Fill in your particulars under or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You might be commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You might be commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment