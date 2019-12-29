Blow to high street as shoppers shun discounts with footfall down by tenth for the Boxing Day sales

By Harriet Dennys For The Mail On Sunday

The variety of buyers on the post-Christmas gross sales has slumped regardless of retailers slashing costs by as much as 75 per cent.

Shopper numbers for Friday and Saturday had been down on final yr, including to a poor festive efficiency on the excessive avenue that noticed footfall down by a tenth for the Boxing Day gross sales.

Cut price-hunters determined to buy from the consolation of their couch somewhat than face the wind and rain.

The variety of buyers on the post-Christmas gross sales has slumped regardless of retailers slashing costs by as much as 75 per cent. Pictured: Boxing Day buyers on Oxford Avenue

Friday’s high-street figures had been down three.6 per cent on final yr and Saturday morning was down 6.1 per cent, knowledge from analysts Springboard reveals.

Struggling shops had been pressured to begin the gross sales earlier this yr and a few even slashed costs on Christmas Day.

Debenhams provided financial savings of as much as 75 per cent forward of deliberate retailer closures in January, whereas Marks & Spencer and Home of Fraser additionally began their gross sales early.

The Christmas gross sales are a vital time for the excessive avenue. A survey by Barclaycard discovered that 4 in ten adults plan to buy through the gross sales – and can spend £186 on common.

However buyers are forecasted to spend £200 million lower than final yr, with two thirds saying they will not be making as many purchases.

Retail analyst Springboard’s Diane Wehrle referred to as Christmas ‘make or break’ and stated the sector has come beneath stress from rising on-line gross sales and excessive rents.

She blamed the rise of Black Friday in November, which noticed buyers spend an estimated £2.5 billion, for ‘taking the steam out of Christmas buying’.

Knowledgeable Richard Hyman stated buying and selling through the yr had been ‘horrendous’ as a consequence of political uncertainty.