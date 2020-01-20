BLOWOUT! Niners maul Packers to reach Super Bowl LIV

Mostert runs for report 200-plus yards and Four TDs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — From second worst to second finest.

No less than.

In one of many best single-season turnarounds in NFL historical past, the San Francisco 49ers are headed to the Tremendous Bowl, only one season after ending tied for the fewest wins within the league (4), and fewer than 9 months after drafting second general.

And what a approach to get there.

Thanks partially to a record-setting efficiency by working again Raheem Mostert, the Niners totally destroyed the Inexperienced Bay Packers 37-20 on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. It was as convincing a conference-championship victory as you’ll see.

The Packers scored two late touchdowns to make the sport appear far nearer than it was.

The 49ers advance to play the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs in Tremendous Bowl LIX on Feb. 2 in Miami. There, San Francisco will try for a second time to win the franchise’s sixth Tremendous Bowl, after narrowly dropping in its first try seven years in the past in opposition to the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans.

In profitable their first NFC championship since then, the 49ers have been a minimum of as bodily formidable as that they had been of their 37-Eight regular-season win right here over Inexperienced Bay, simply eight weeks earlier. And, like final time, the Niners determined issues early — lengthy earlier than the solar set in largely overcast Santa Clara Valley by the beginning of the third quarter.

The Niners dominated the Packers each offensively with the run, and defensively with the move rush — a mighty good recipe for profitable within the post-season. By sport’s finish the 49ers punctured the Packers defence for 286 rush yards.

When your quarterback doesn’t have to aim a single move within the third quarter — as San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t on Sunday — you realize the sport’s within the bag. Garoppolo threw solely six passes over the primary two quarters, finishing 4 for 48 yards.

However by no means thoughts him.

It was Mostert who burst into stardom on Sunday. He was as sensational as he was unstoppable, exhibiting a breath-taking mixture of velocity, energy and elusiveness, repeatedly.

This can be a participant listed as a third-stringer on the Niners depth chart, who went undrafted in 2015, and who acquired lower by no fewer than six different NFL groups earlier than lastly sticking with the 49ers by the tip of 2016.

By halftime the 27-year-old Mostert had amassed 160 rush yards on simply 14 carries, and scored on landing runs of 36, 9 and 18 yards as San Francisco raced to a 27-Zero lead on the intermission.

Mostert stored including to these totals within the second half, ending with 220 yards and 4 touchdowns — to change into the one participant in NFL historical past with 200-plus rush yards and 4 rush TDs in a playoff sport.

Meantime, the Packers’ two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked twice, and proved capable of full simply 9 passes for 64 yards earlier than the break. He didn’t convert a 3rd down till early within the third quarter, down 27-Zero.

Rodgers and the Packers passing assault caught hearth after halftime however it was all too late.

Inexperienced Bay took the second-half kickoff 75 yards in 11 performs and scored on a nine-yard Rodgers dumpoff to working again Aaron Jones, to chop San Fran’s result in 27-7.

The Niners, after all, answered — driving 79 yards in simply seven performs, with Mostert once more capping it with a wonderful 22-yard run, his fourth rating of the sport that edged him to inside 4 yards of 200 on the night time.

San Francisco’s conference-best defence then performed again, content material to permit Rodgers to finish dumpoffs beneath earlier than speeding in to deal with pass-catchers. That ate clock.

On the primary play of the fourth quarter Rodgers hit tight finish Jimmy Graham sprinting up a right-side seam for a 42-yard acquire. Operating again Aaron Jones ploughed in from one yard out for the landing however Rodgers’ two-point conversion move was off the mark, and San Francisco led 34-13.

Inexperienced Bay’s onside kick try failed, and the Packers lastly pressured San Francisco to punt for the primary time since its first drive.

With 11:25 left within the fourth, the Packers wanted extra assist than any participant — even Rodgers — or otherworldly being might present. Nonetheless, the Packers by no means packed it in.

Rodgers capped a seven-play, 92-yard drive with an eight-yard scoring strike to backup tight finish Jace Sternberger to chop San Fran’s result in 34-20 with Eight:13 left.

San Francisco answered with a 10-play, 49-yard drive that resulted in a 42-yard Gould area objective to place San Fran up 37-20.

That ended the scoring.

To open the sport, every head coach opted to punt fairly than go for it on a Fourth-and-1 — first San Francisco at its 34, then Inexperienced Bay at midfield.

The latter turned out to be an enormous mistake. San Francisco then completely dominated play till halftime. Had Packers head coach Matt LaFleur opted to go for it there, and the Packers efficiently transformed, who is aware of. Inexperienced Bay may need opened the scoring and possibly the sport would have ended otherwise.

However in all probability not. The most effective group on this night time wore scarlet and gold, not inexperienced and cheese gold.

Because it was, the Niners on their second possession drove 89 yards in simply six performs, due to a few neat intelligent deceptions by Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco’s head coach and offensive play-caller.

On a 2nd-and-5 from the San Francisco 32, the Niners got here out in a pure-run look — an I-formation staggered to the precise — earlier than varied playmakers repositioned rapidly right into a five-receiver pass-play look. Garoppolo discovered wideout Deebo Samuel open on a put up sample and led him properly for a acquire of 30.

Then three snaps later, on threerd-and-Eight from the Inexperienced Bay 36 from four-wide shotgun, Garoppolo handed off to Mostert on a dash draw, and Mostert was gone — landing, with 5:55 left within the first quarter.

Inexperienced Bay picked up one first down earlier than punting once more, after Nick Bosa — most individuals’s defensive rookie of the yr — burst via and sacked Rodgers. Richie James Jr. returned the Inexperienced Bay punt 26 yards to only wanting midfield.

A roughing-the-passer penalty on a third-down Garoppolo incompletion superior San Fran to Inexperienced Bay’s 32, however a Kyler Fackrell sack of Garoppolo arrange the Niners with Fourth-and-14 from the 36.

Niners placekicker Robbie Gould then drilled a 54-yard area objective, after having gone Zero-for-Four from 50-plus through the common season: San Francisco 10, Inexperienced Bay Zero with 14:55 to go till halftime.

The Packers narrowly averted a full catastrophe three performs after the kickoff, when Rodgers was immediately pressured and strip-sacked, however Packers proper guard Billy Turner recovered the unfastened ball for a 15-yard loss in all.

However then Inexperienced Bay’s JK Scott — listed Saturday as questionable with sickness — badly shanked the next-play punt, and San Fran took over on the Packers 37.

Mostert then ripped off runs of 13 and 9 yards. Two performs later, Tevin Coleman slipped on the 9 with a landing in entrance of him; Coleman damage a shoulder on the play, was carted off and didn’t return.

Regardless of, Mostert burst round left finish on the subsequent play and scored — to blow the sport open, 17-Zero, with 9:12 nonetheless to play till halftime.

The Packers have been now being outgained 135-23. They completely needed to rating subsequent, or their Tremendous Bowl desires for 2019 could be blown over the encompassing hills and much away.

Inexperienced Bay rapidly drove to the San Francisco 30, however then Packers centre Corey Linsley appeared to short-arm an under-centre snap to Rodgers. Fumble.

DeForest Buckner recovered for the Niners, and everybody in Levi’s Stadium might sense the Packers have been practically performed.

San Francisco drove 66 yards in eight performs to arrange one other Gould area objective, this time a shorty from 27 yards — giving the 49ers a 20-Zero lead.

By this level, Mostert had rushed for 130 yards and two TDs on simply 11 carries.

Two performs after the kickoff, with 1:01 left within the half, 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley jumped an extended Rodgers move for Geronimo Allison, picked it off and returned it to Inexperienced Bay’s 30.

Then got here the killshot. Mostert burst for 11, lugged for one, then exploded for 18 yards and his third rating.

Halftime rating: San Francisco 27, Inexperienced Bay Zero.

Now for the Niners, this coming Sunday, it’ll be off to Miami for per week of Tremendous Bowl hoopla, effectively earned.

[email protected]

@JohnKryk