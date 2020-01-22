Blue corner notice against Nithyananda: Interpol asks nations’ help to nab rape accused

An FIR was registered towards Nithyananda on fees of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of kids.Twitter

The Interpol has requested nations to assist find self-styled godman Nithyananda, who had fled India final 12 months to avoid wasting himself after a rape case was registered towards him in Karnataka.

A blue-corner discover has been issued towards him, which makes it obligatory for nations to share data on any individual concerned in a criminal offense, the Gujarat police have mentioned. The police are additionally working to get a pink nook discover issued towards Nithyananda.

What’s a blue nook discover?

A blue nook discover is an enquiry discover and is issued to find, establish or get hold of data on an individual of curiosity in a felony investigation.

Nithyananda shall be eligible for arrest if a pink nook discover is issued towards him.

After he went lacking in November final 12 months, the Ministry of Exterior Affairs had mentioned: “No formal communication by Gujarat police or from the Home ministry yet. Also, for extradition request, we need the location & nationality details of the person. We don’t have such info about him yet.”

Expired passport

It was additionally being speculated that Nithyananda fled the nation earlier than September 2018 as his passport expired on September 30, 2018, and was due for renewal. Sources within the Gujarat Police mentioned that Nithyananda’s passport (Quantity Z-1864348) was issued from Bengaluru workplace on October 1, 2008, and was legitimate until September 30, 2018.

Police at ashram of self-styled godman Nithyananda.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad rural) KT Kamariya had instructed IANS: “The Bengaluru passport office has confirmed that accused’s passport was not renewed. He, however, had applied for renewal but could not get the NOC (no objection certificate)”.

The investigation had revealed that Nithyananda escaped from the nation earlier than the renewal date of his passport approached. The Gujarat Police imagine that Nithyananda is hiding someplace in South America.

What are the costs towards Nithyananda?

Nithyananda is accused of abducting youngsters and utilizing them to lift cash for his ashram in Hirapur, nearly 50 km from Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat Excessive Courtroom had in November final 12 months issued a discover to him after a Bengaluru-based couple filed a petition accusing the spiritual chief of detaining two of their daughters at his ashram.

Swami Nithyananda

In a habeas corpus petition, the couple had mentioned that they had admitted their 4 daughters to an academic establishment run by Nithyananda in Bengaluru in 2013 once they had been between seven years and 15 years of age.

The ladies had been shifted to the Yogini Sarvagya Peetham in Hirapur village, nearly 50 km from Ahmedabad, with out their information. Once they visited the establishment to fulfill their daughters, they had been reportedly not allowed inside.

The couple mentioned they managed to rescue their two youngest daughters with the assistance of the police however the different two refused to come back with them.

Two of Nithyananda’s disciples – recognized as Pranpriyanand and Riddhi Kiran – had been arrested in November and charged with kidnapping, assault, and unlawful confinement. They used to handle the Hirapur ashram.

He was additionally arrested in 2010 in Himachal Pradesh over rape allegations and was allegedly seen in express footage with an actress.

Years in the past, a video that includes Swami Nithyananda and Ranjitha surfaced on the web and went viral on social media. The controversial footage exhibiting the 2 in a compromising place was additionally aired by a number of tv channels. The incident led to public outrage in Bengaluru with some vandalising the swami’s ashram in Bididi.

Nithyananda’s Kailasa

Nithyananda has solely been seen in on-line movies making sermons in latest months. After he fled the nation, stories of him shopping for an island in Ecuador and naming it “Kailasa” had additionally surfaced on-line.

Nevertheless, Ecuador has denied the presence of the self-styled godman and mentioned it had rejected his request for asylum. The Embassy of Ecuador additionally recommended he had left the nation for Haiti.

Nithyananda’s actual title is Rajashekharan and he’s a local of Tamil Nadu. He opened an ashram close to Bengaluru within the early 2000s.