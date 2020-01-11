Blue Hawaii – “The Test I Passed” & amp; “Remember When”

Blue Hawaii, the synth-pop duo made up of Raphaelle “Ra” Standell-Preston and Alex “Agor” Kerby, launched the brand new album Open Discount Inner Fixation in October. And now they're already again with two new tracks, “The Test I Passed” and “Remember When.” The previous is a glitchy beat-driven groove whereas the latter is extra pop-oriented, and you’ll take heed to each songs under .