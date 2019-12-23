Blue Jays aren’t done shopping yet

There are solely hours remaining for last-minute Christmas buyers, however there’s a very good chunk of low season remaining for Main League Baseball basic managers to verify on the merchandise.

And to that finish, it seems as if the Blue Jays aren’t accomplished looking simply but in what has already been a busy and productive off season.

The acquisition of free-agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu late Sunday will doubtless be their greatest haul this winter, however sources round baseball recommend GM Ross Atkins and the Toronto entrance workplace are nonetheless in aggressive procuring mode.

Among the many most frequently talked about potential targets are a pair of well-liked former Jays: Free agent designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion and present Pink Sox starter David Value.

The Jays have been linked to each, with Encarnacion an intriguing risk at DH. For Value to return through commerce, the Pink Sox would doubtless should eat up a big portion of the US$96 million over three years remaining on the 34-year-old’s contract with the Sox.

It’s unclear whether or not the Ryu signing could have the Jays stroll away from Value, however by all indications they’ve been taking a tough have a look at the veteran.

“(The Jays) are still looking to make the team better,” mentioned one MLB supply conversant in the staff’s pursuits each earlier than and after the Ryu signing.