Blue Jays Grichuk on Astros scandal: The bigger the punishment, the better

There doubtless isn’t a participant in baseball who doesn’t have a robust opinion on the Houston Astros sign-stealing mess and Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk isn’t shy about sharing his.

Whereas some gamers desire a extra cautious response to the scandal rocking the game, Grichuk didn’t pull any punches Saturday on the Rogers Centre.

In actual fact, on the primary day of the Jays annual Winter Fest occasion, Grichuk advised that the Astros ought to be stripped of their World Sequence crown.

Requested concerning the sign-stealing scandal that continues to have reverberations across the recreation Grichuk mentioned the larger the punishment assessed the Astros, the higher.

“I would like to see that,” Grichuk mentioned when requested if the Astros ought to be stripped of their championship rings. “I think the Dodgers would like to see that. I’ve got friends on the Dodgers that are very disappointed that possibly two years in a row they lost to a team going against the rules. I think the bigger (the punishment) the better.”

Main League Baseball already levied some extreme punishment on the Astros for the signal stealing, suspensions that ultimately led to the firing of supervisor A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow.

Grichuk mentioned he heard rumblings of the Astros high-tech signal swiping following their 2017 World Sequence title however principally thought the staff was successful on superior expertise.

Now the Texas native and Houston resident isn’t so positive.

“It’s frustrating,” Grichuk mentioned. “Lots of guys across the league that I’ve talked to, we thought they had been so good, sort of head and shoulders above. Possibly their expertise was higher. Possibly they had been this. Possibly they had been that. Possibly they’ve an analytics division that’s simply higher, they’ve beat the curve.

“To search out out that it’s this, it’s positively saddening. I feel what folks don’t understand is how a lot it impacts the sport. Not simply wins and losses. It impacts the blokes at triple A making an attempt to get a possibility. Guys which can be in comparison with them in arbitration and now they will make much less.

“It’s simply dangerous for baseball.

Jays nearer Ken Giles was part of the 2017 Astros staff earlier than being dealt to Toronto the next summer time. However the veteran reliever had little interest in venturing anyplace close to the scandal on Saturday.

“The punishment has been despatched out. My important focus is true right here in Toronto,” Giles mentioned. “I’m just going to move on from it.”

Requested if he knew something concerning the skullduggery, Giles had a considerably astonishing response.

“No,” he mentioned. “I honestly don’t know anything about it. The Blue Jays are my number one priority. I don’t think about it.”