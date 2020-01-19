Blue Jays make Panik move

The Jays added some potential infield depth on Saturday by signing second baseman Joe Panik to a minor-league contract with an invite to coaching camp.

Toronto is clearly hoping for an uptick in efficiency from the 29-year-old, who break up final season with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.

A Gold Glove winner in 2016, a supply mentioned Panik would make $2.eight million in 2020 ought to he make the Jays. A six-year veteran, Panik has hit .271 in his profession with 38 dwelling runs in 682 video games.