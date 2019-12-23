Blue Jays reportedly sign Korean starter Hyun-Jin Ryu to four-year, $80M deal

The Blue Jays reportedly signed free-agent beginning pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu Sunday night time to a four-year deal value US$80 million, in response to the MLB Community’s Jon Heyman.

The Korean lefty provides the Blue Jays a entrance of the rotation starter, becoming a member of the likes of low season acquisitions Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark.

Ryu led the majors in earned-run common throughout a breakout 2019 season, ending at 2.32, and he was the runner-up for the Nationwide League Cy Younger Award and a mid-season all-star. The 32-year-old went 14-5 with 163 strikeouts in 182.2 innings with the Dodgers.

BREAKING: Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays are in settlement on a four-year, $80 million contract, sources aware of the deal inform ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 23, 2019

In six seasons with the Dodgers, Ryu went 54-33 with a 2.98 ERA. He was a star within the Korea Baseball Group earlier than becoming a member of the Dodgers, going 98-52 in seven seasons.

Information of the signing comes the identical day because the Jays inking infielder Travis Shaw to a one-year-contract.