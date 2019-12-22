Blue Jays sign first baseman Travis Shaw

It wasn’t an official commerce, however a swap of cities nonetheless.

With former Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak signing with the Brewers on Friday, former Milwaukee utility infielder Travis Shaw is coming the opposite means.

The Jays signed Shaw to a one-year contract that will probably be within the US$Four-million vary, based on a supply accustomed to the deal.

Although he struggled on the plate in 2019 in Milwaukee, it’s anticipated that Shaw will see loads of responsibility at first base this yr with the departure of former All-Star Smoak.

Within the 2017 and 2018 seasons, nevertheless, the left-handed hitting Shaw belted a mixed 63 dwelling runs.

Presumably, the Jays noticed some upside in Shaw’s versatility. The 6-foot-Four, 230-pounder has additionally performed at third base and DH.

Shaw struggled mightily final season, nevertheless, hitting simply .157 with the Brewers together with seven dwelling runs in his 230 at bats.

Talking of DH, a supply accustomed to the Jays mentioned they proceed to contemplate the workforce’s former slugger, Edwin Encarnacion, who can also be a free agent. Encarnacion may play first, although the workforce desires to have an extended have a look at Rowdy Tellez on the place as nicely.