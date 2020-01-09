Bluepoint Games Baits Us into More Speculation With Blue Cabbage and a Hidden Cartoon Goat

Whoever is operating the Bluepoint Video games Twitter account is having lots of enjoyable teasing followers and gaming information shops who need nothing greater than to know which extremely anticipated remake/reimagining of a basic the studio is engaged on. And now they’ve given folks another factor to tear aside and speculate about.

Deliberately calling out the broadly speculative customers of ResetEra, Bluepoint tweeted out a picture with the caption “Stay hungry.” Clearly the developer is having lots of enjoyable teasing followers, figuring out that something it posts will probably be put beneath the microscope.

Keep hungry #ResetEra pic.twitter.com/i9xUrvnNLX — Bluepoint Video games (@bluepointgames) January eight, 2020

All proper, Bluepoint. You bought us. So what’s within the picture and what can we infer from it? It seems to be a loading or title display screen of some sort, that hypothesis helped alongside immensely by the phrase “title” within the center and the phrases “fast loading…” within the backside proper nook. The font doesn’t match up with any sport logos that I’m conscious of (however I’m certain web sleuths will rapidly level out why the font is important.

The phrases “Fast Loading…” could possibly be a reference to the PS5 and it’s extremely quick load occasions builders have been touting, however it’s not information that Bluepoint’s subsequent sport is a HEARALPUBLICIST 5 launch. We’ve recognized that for some time. What’s curious is the small picture subsequent to the phrases. What seems to be a blue flower is definitely a cabbage. And it appears to have been sourced instantly from this picture on Harris Seeds (who’s now in all probability questioning why there’s a sudden flood of site visitors to that web page on their website).

Bluepoint’s teases have at all times been met with lots of affirmation bias. As an alternative of attempting to determine what they might probably imply, many individuals assume or hope it’s a Demon’s Souls remake and attempt to discover how the clues again up that principle. On this case, one Twitter consumer is saying the blue cabbage may symbolize the lotus objects from Demon’s Souls, however that looks as if a little bit of a stretch to me. One other particular person zoomed into the middle of the cabbage, satisfied they will see one thing in there. One fan says the picture appears just like the Demon’s Souls title card, which is simply white textual content on a black background, one other unfastened connection (and the unsuitable font).

Weirder nonetheless is what was discovered when folks adjusted the publicity of the picture, revealing a weird bulging-eyed cartoon goat within the background. I confirmed this myself, and simply by adjusting the publicity values in Photoshop, acquired this picture:

Does the goat really imply something? Or is it simply Bluepoint poking enjoyable at individuals who would go to these lengths to search out clues to the following mission? Bluepoint has been arduous at work on no matter’s subsequent for some time now, they usually’ve mentioned that it is going to be the achievement the studio is “most proud of.” Understanding the wonderful high quality that Bluepoint places into remasters, remakes, and now reimaginings, followers need the studio to be engaged on bringing again particular video games. The 2 commonest requests are Demon’s Souls and Legend of Dragoon, although there are a couple of peppered guesses that consider it could possibly be the unique Steel Gear Strong.

Bluepoint has said that this sport will probably be a “re-envisioning,” taking it past the standard remasters and remakes that they’ve developed up to now. We first realized that they’d be engaged on a remake of a “classic” again in early 2018, however since then it’s been nothing however teases, vagueries, and cartoon goats.