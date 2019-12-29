Blundell’s Ton In Vain As Australia Thrash New Zealand To Clinch Series

Nathan Lyon took 4 wickets as Australia thrashed New Zealand by 247 runs to win the second Take a look at at Melbourne and the collection Sunday with a battling century from opener Tom Blundell proving futile. The Black Caps, chasing a large 488 to win, had been in deep trouble after a fiery James Pattinson ripped by way of the highest order to go away them reeling at 38 for 3. However some preventing partnerships spearheaded by Blundell delayed the inevitable till Lyon labored his magic because the pitch deteriorated. Blundell was final man out for a swashbuckling 121 — his second Take a look at century and his first for 2 years — as New Zealand had been dismissed for 240 with Trent Boult not batting after fracturing his hand within the first innings.

It was the second heavy defeat for the Black Caps, who misplaced by 296 runs in Perth and shall be enjoying for satisfaction solely within the remaining Take a look at at Sydney later this week.

“It’s very pleasing. I thought the way we went about this Test from the moment we lost the toss was outstanding,” stated Australia captain Tim Paine.

“I thought our batters applied themselves superbly on day one and made it easy for Travis (Head) and I on the second day to set up a big total.”

‘Credit score to Australia’

It was Head’s first innings century and Paine’s quick-fire 79 that took the Take a look at out of New Zealand’s attain after captain Kane Williamson’s daring determination to bowl after successful the toss.

No crew had ever chased down greater than 418 in Take a look at historical past, although the report was set towards Australia by the West Indies in Antigua in 2003.

“I felt like there was enough in the surface to bowl first,” stated Williamson.

“It was clearly crucial for us to be on prime of our sport and the floor did supply some sideways motion and swing. However credit score to Australia for getting by way of that first session and placing 400 on the board.

“They have a implausible assault with tempo and bounce however their accuracy stood aside they usually did appear to get extra out of that floor.”

Pattinson, enjoying for the injured Josh Hazlewood, did the early injury.

New Zealand had reached 32-Zero when he snared the important thing wickets of Tom Latham, batting linchpin Williamson and the skilled Ross Taylor for 3 simply runs.

Latham, scorer of a dogged 50 in New Zealand’s 148 first innings, fell for eight when he edged a thunderous supply to the diving Paine.

Williamson quickly adopted with out scoring, lbw after unsuccessfully reviewing the umpire’s authentic determination.

Taylor did not fare a lot better, dragging onto his center stump to go away Pattinson with figures of Three-5 at lunch off two overs.

Henry Nicholls was the one wicket to fall between lunch and tea, cleverly stumped for 33 by Paine off Lyon only one ball after he smashed the spinner for six.

Blundell, in solely his third Take a look at, and BJ Watling placed on 72 earlier than Lyon lastly broke their harmful partnership, tempting an out of doors edge from the New Zealand wicketkeeper that flew to David Warner at slip and he was gone for 22.

Lyon then mopped up Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner earlier than Tim Southee was run out in a horror mix-up, with Blundell swinging his bat earlier than he was caught by Lyon off Marnus Labuschagne.

Paine earlier declared Australia’s second innings on 168 for 5 after Head was bowled by Neil Wagner for 28. Matthew Wade was unbeaten on 30 with Wagner taking Three-50.

That they had resumed at 137 for 4, constructing on their first innings 467.